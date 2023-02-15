Ally, Bowman extend with Hendrick Motorsports

Ally Financial and Hendrick Motorsports have reached a five-year extension through 2028 that will continue the digital financial services company’s full-season primary sponsorship of Alex Bowman and the No. 48 NASCAR Cup Series team.



In addition, Hendrick Motorsports and Bowman have agreed to a new three-year contract that will keep the driver behind the wheel of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 through at least 2026.



Sunday’s DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX) will kick off Ally’s fifth season as the sole primary sponsor of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team. Since joining the 14-time Cup Series champions in 2019, the brand has been one of the most active in auto racing with a variety of marketing programs that include recently becoming an Official Partner of NASCAR.



“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Hendrick Motorsports, so extending our relationship for the next five years was a no-brainer,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer. “We’re one team, and Ally, together with Hendrick Motorsports and Alex, are a winning combination. Through this extension and our recently announced NASCAR sponsorship, we are fully committed to being an active part of the sport and deepening our engagement with fans.”



“Alex is our guy, and a true ally. He’s an incredible driver who shares our passion for connecting to the community,” Brimmer added. “We’re proud to stand by him as his longest sponsor and expand on this true partnership.”



As one of the most engaged sponsors in NASCAR, Ally helped bring racing back to the city of Nashville with the Ally 400 and has partnered with Bowman to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for rescue animals alongside Best Friends Animal Society. Ally has also worked with diverse creators, including its collaboration with artist Caroline Fogle to design the Ally 48 dual primary paint schemes for the 2023 season. Outside of NASCAR, Ally supports one of Bowman’s passion projects – his frequent dirt racing efforts across the country.



“When Ally makes a commitment to something, they’re all in,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see their passion for the No. 48 team and the unique ways they use the sponsorship to engage with our fans. Not only do these initiatives positively influence Ally’s business, they leave a lasting impact on the communities where we race. It’s a special partnership that’s just getting started.



“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars. In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level. The opportunity to continue our relationships with Alex and everyone at Ally is a great way to kick off 2023. It’s a tremendous combination.”



Bowman, 29, joined Hendrick Motorsports full-time in 2018 and has won five points-paying Cup races since moving to the No. 48 team in 2021 – tied for third among all drivers in that span. The Tucson, Arizona, native has earned a playoff berth in each of his five years with the organization. Entering DAYTONA 500 qualifying on Wednesday night (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1), he will seek to start from the front row of NASCAR’s biggest event for the sixth consecutive time.



“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” said Bowman, who is paired with new crew chief Blake Harris for 2023. “Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

Hendrick Motorsports PR