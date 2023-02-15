LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: DAYTONA 500

- About Wendy's: Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

- Season Preview: Noah Gragson will begin his highly-awaited NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for the newly-rebranded LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The driver from Las Vegas, Nevada, moves up the ladder from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he most recently finished second in the championship points standings. After spending four years driving full-time in the series, he was able to capture 13 wins, over 60 top-fives, and over 90 top-10 finishes.

Coming off of a breakout season in which Gragson contested for the series championship, 2023 marks a new journey for the rookie. Leading the No. 42 team will be Luke Lambert, an established crew chief that guided Noah to eight wins in 2022.

- Dawn of a LEGACY: Gragson will make his second DAYTONA 500 start, and first official start for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in the No. 42 Wendy's Chevrolet on Sunday. With the preseason non-championship points paying Clash event in the rear view mirror, the driver's focus is fully on the regular season. Specifically, getting to a good start in Daytona. Noah looks to embark on his rookie campaign carrying a ton of momentum from last year's dominant season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and is prepared to make the most of his opportunity.

- NG Appearances: Fans attending the DAYTONA 500 will have a bunch of opportunities to meet Noah Gragson throughout the race weekend:

Thursday, Feb. 16th | Hurley Booth: Noah Gragson will head out to the Hurley booth in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Zone to sign autographs from 4:15 PM to 4:45 PM local time.

Friday, Feb. 17th | Hurley Booth: Noah will head out to the Hurley booth in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Zone to sign autographs from 2:15 PM to 2:45 PM local time.

Friday, Feb. 17th | Infield UNOH Fanzone Stage: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB teammates Noah Gragson and Erik Jones will visit the infield UNOH Fanzone stage to play corn hole with fans from 3:00 PM to 3:15 PM local time.

Saturday, Feb. 18th | Hurley Booth: Noah will head out to the Hurley booth in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Zone to sign autographs from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM local time.

Saturday, Feb. 18th | Wendy's Popup: Noah will trade in his firesuit for an apron as he heads to the Wendy's popup restaurant in the Daytona International Speedway infield from 1:45 PM to 2:15 PM local time.

Sunday, Feb. 19th | Team Chevy Stage: On race day, Noah will host a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Zone from 10:30 AM to 10:50 AM local time.

- From the Drivers Seat: You head down to Florida to race in your second DAYTONA 500 this weekend, but first with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Not only that, but you get to compete against your new team owner, Jimmie Johnson. Have you been able to rely on him for some tips to getting around there at all? Tell us about your thoughts heading into the start of the season.

"I've been looking forward to getting down to Daytona for such a long time now, and I'm so glad that we're finally here. This weekend is going to be special for us; we're bringing Wendy's back to the racetrack in a big way on our No. 42 Chevrolet, and to top it all off, Erik and I get to have an extra teammate (and boss, so no pressure) to work with. No doubt, it's going to be great to have the chance to work with Jimmie and all of the No. 84 team, and we will do everything we can on our part to help him make the race. At these plate tracks, strength comes in numbers, so it is going to be key to work with both of our LEGACY MOTOR CLUB teammates throughout the entire weekend. If we are able to keep our noses clean and find some of that track position towards the end, I feel pretty confident that we can mount a challenge for the win. I'm confident in my team, confident in my ability, and am eager to run in such a prestigious event. I think we have a great opportunity to turn some heads this year, and the amount of preparation that has gone into our team has been very impressive. Looking forward to it for sure!"