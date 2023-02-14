Interstate Batteries Racing: Ty Gibbs Daytona Speedweek Advance

You’ve probably watched a lot of Daytona 500s on TV and in person. How special will it be to make your Daytona 500 driving debut? “It’s definitely really cool, for sure, to be a part of it for the first time. I’ve been a part of it attending as a fan and being with my family. But to compete in it as a driver for the first time is really special. I feel really blessed to have the opportunity, and to have both Interstate Batteries and Monster Energy on board when I do it makes it all the more special. Interstate Batteries was along for JGR’s first win, which was at Daytona 30 years ago. We would love to be able to get them another one on Sunday and I’m excited about our team.” You are coming off an Xfinity Series championship last year and a very successful season in that series. What are your thoughts heading into your rookie season in the Cup Series? “I got to race in some Cup races last year and I’m really looking forward to getting back in the Cup car fulltime, and now get to race against the best stock car racers in the world every week. Hopefully all my hard work will pay off. I’ve been working really hard in the offseason, and my team has been working really hard, as well. We’ll see how that translates to the track starting in Daytona, but it’s a long year and we’ll keep working each week and try to get better and better as the season goes along.” This won’t be your first time at Daytona since you have some experience there in an Xfinity and Cup car. Does that help you know more of what to expect when you get down there? “The Daytona 500 is such a big race, and to be a part of it is really cool. It’s a very crazy race and you have to try to stay out of trouble. Throughout the race, you need to be able to make the right adjustments. It’s going to be very important to have the car we want when it does get down to the end and things get crazy. Just hope to be there at the end. You’ve got to be in it to win it.” With your first Daytona 500, many fans will be talking about you being one of the guys to watch. Do you embrace that attention as you head into your rookie season? “To be honest, it’s really cool of the fans and seeing all the support going into the season. I’m very grateful for that. At the end of the day, I just do what works for me and our team, and just work on what I can control. It’s really cool to see all the fans that support me day in and day out and we wouldn’t be anywhere without the fan support that we get.” The Daytona 500 is sold out again this year. The campgrounds, stands, and everything will be packed with an electric atmosphere that the Daytona 500 brings. How much are you looking forward to that? “I’ve been able to be there when my family has been running and also winning that race. The race is special to be a part of, but also victory lane there is even more special. It’s a dream come true to be able to be a part of it for the first time this year. Hopefully we can have a shot to win and bring home that cool trophy. It would be awesome to bring it back to Charlotte.” TSC PR