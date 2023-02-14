Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT-Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT-Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

DAYTONA 500 : Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19 th at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will feature both DEWALT and Rheem as co-primary sponsors.

Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will feature both DEWALT and Rheem as co-primary sponsors. HISTORY IN THE DAYTONA 500: In the 2022 Daytona 500, Bell started 12 th . Unfortunately, during stage one, the right-side hood flap broke. Despite the setback, Bell was still fast and ran as high as second before being collected in an accident just before the stage break. Bell took the car to the garage for repairs after meeting minimum speed and returned to the track to gain as many points positions as possible, finishing the race 34 th . In 2021, Bell qualified fifth and led 32 laps but suffered a flat tire and spin under green in stage two. Bell rebounded to earn a 16 th -place finish. Bell qualified 19 th in 2020 for his first career Daytona 500 start and teamed up with his fellow Toyota teammates throughout the race. Under caution on lap 185, he was sitting second. Unfortunately, when racing resumed, he found himself without drafting help and got shuffled back in the field. While working his way back forward, he sustained damage when a car spun in front of him, resulting in a 21 st -place finish for Bell.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NCS victories at DIS. In 163 combined starts, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 51 top-10s and 2,059 laps led. RACE INFO: The Daytona 500 at DIS begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “The sports’ biggest race kicks off our season and I’m excited to have both DEWALT and Rheem on my car for the Daytona 500. Speedway racing was a struggle for us last year and I’m focused on trying to improve this season. Hopefully all the Toyota’s can work together and we can stay out of trouble. I hope to kick the season off on the right foot.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Daytona International Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 0 0 0 42 12.7 25.3

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 108 4 21 43 4 691 15.2 16.6

JGR PR