Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 The Daytona 500 will mark AJ Allmendinger's first time back at the World Center of Racing in the NCS since 2018.

In his last four NCS starts at Daytona International Speedway, Allmendinger finished in the top-10, including two third-place finishes. "I'm pumped to get back to the Daytona 500. It's a race that I've missed being a part of over the last five years, and there was a part of me that always wanted to be there. I'm the first to say superspeedway racing isn't my favorite type of racing, but it's the Daytona 500. It's our race, it's one of the biggest races in the world and as a race car driver, you want to be a part of that. Knowing our superspeedway program, we're going to have a lot of fast cars out there and at least give ourselves an opportunity to run up front and hopefully put our No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 in position to win the race. " - AJ Allmendinger on Daytona International Speedway