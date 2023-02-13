Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet
- Chandler Smith will begin his rookie campaign in the NXS when he makes his start in the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300
- Smith has made three NXS race starts, all in 2022
- His best finish was at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he finished seventh
"I feel like, based on the experience I gained last year in my Xfinity starts, I quickly understood how the car felt. At the test at Charlotte in January, it was like re-learning the car, riding on the edge. It felt great once I got it under control and we came close to topping the test leaderboard as a team with my teammate, Daniel (Hemric). With Quick Tie behind me for a big number of races starting with the Xfinity race at Daytona on Saturday, I think we'll make some noise. Kaulig always works so well together on superspeedways, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
- Chandler Smith on Daytona International Speedway