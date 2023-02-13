Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ford Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

|
TEAM AND RACE NOTES:
From the purpose-built short track of the L.A Coliseum, gener8tor Skills (www.gener8tor.com/Skills) now heads to the “World Center of Racing” the Daytona International Speedway with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Skills Ford Mustang team.
gener8tor Skills Accelerator will be partnering with Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) throughout the season to introduce fans to their service- a free virtual skill-training program where participants receive one-on-one support to achieve their goals. gener8tor Skills Accelerator was founded in the summer of 2020 to help those who have lost jobs or are struggling to find employment because of the COVID crisis. The program builds confidence with coaching and support to achieve your desired goals.
Gilliland will pilot the No. 38 gener8tor Skills Ford Mustang in his second Daytona 500.
The week will begin with qualifying for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday, February 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1. The Duels will air Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX.
COMPETITION NOTES:
Under the new leadership of crew chief Ryan Bergenty, Gilliland, and the No.38 team head to Daytona with high hopes of a strong performance at the legendary 2.5-mile track.
Bergenty has been working diligently in the off-season with fellow crew chief, Travis Peterson, on strategy and performance for the prestigious race.