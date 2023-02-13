Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ford Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “I have a lot of confidence in Todd and our team. We have been hard at work for weeks getting ready for this race. We’ve been to the dyno, the hawkeye, the simulator, and more it seems. Todd has put the work in and the crew has been working hard on the car. We have what we have at this point and we feel it’s going to be a car that Todd can win with. “We did work collectively as a group on our Daytona program. It wasn’t just the ‘34’ team or the ‘36’ or ‘38’ teams, it was all of us in one engineering room and one shop working on what we think is best for all three guys. Now, it’s time for each of them to go racing and I can’t wait.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “I am really excited for my second Daytona 500. Daytona is just awesome and there is no other race with this type of atmosphere. I’d really say this is my favorite race all season. You can feel the energy at Daytona for sure. “The race itself is all about surviving, but you can make sure that you survive, too. You can’t make bad moves, you need to put yourself in a good position, and you need to know when to make a move and when not to. I think I just go into this Daytona 500 with a little more experience at all of that. So, it’s just making it count and try and win it.”