Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “Michael and I have been working hard to get to know each other better and to make sure we are communicating clearly leading up to this week. All the guys on our No.34 team have put in so much time and effort getting the Love's Ford Mustang ready for the 500, and our new pit crew is looking great in practice. I am excited to get there and confident that everyone’s hard work will pay off as we look to start off the season with a strong performance.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “Going into the 2023, I am confident that this team can put together a successful season. Everyone here at Front Row Motorsports has been working hard to get the car ready for Daytona. There were changes to the car, the safety updates, and we were all working hard once we got the chassis back for The Clash and now the Daytona 500. “I think Travis, our engineers, and mechanics have put all their effort into giving us a good piece for Daytona. Now, it’s simply time to go execute.”