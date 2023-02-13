This Is How We Roll Joins Veer Motorsports and Jon Garrett in Season Opener at Daytona International Speedway

This Is How We Roll joins Veer Motorsports and Jon Garrett as a primary sponsor on board the No. 66 entry for the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 18th.

This Is How We Roll, a crew of nine close friends from Texas, are avid race fans, with a big passion for camping.



"As long time race fans, we are excited for our local friend, Jon Garrett, that is participating in the ARCA Menards Series. What better way to help support, then jumping on board the No. 66 car and riding along. We are excited to watch Jon race at Daytona, and wish the entire team Good Luck," said The Camping Crew; Regina & James Raymond, Krystina & Tommy Martin, Malinda & Jeff Green, Lisa & Bruce Stone, and James Roberts.



Jon Garrett commented, "I am excited to have local support for my Daytona rookie race. It is a little overwhelming, the amount of support that I get from people that I do not know personally, or have any business ties to. People talk about how mean, or terrible the people in the world are nowadays, but there are still plenty of good and helpful people around! I can't thank the crew from This Is How We Roll enough for their support."



The season opener for the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards 200 at Daytona International Speedway, is set for Saturday February 18th at 1:30 PM ET, which will air live on Fox Sports 1.

