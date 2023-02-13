LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announces Wendy’s® as Primary Partner for Noah Gragson in the 65th Running of the DAYTONA 500

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB President, Business Operations Bruce Mosley today announced a partnership featuring a fast-food restaurant chain with a legacy of their own – Wendy’s®. Beginning this weekend at the 2023 DAYTONA 500, the iconic, square Wendy’s hamburger will be the primary race scheme on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Noah Gragson. Gragson officially began his partnership with Wendy’s in 2020, and the two launched their first primary partnership last year during the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

“This is a great partnership for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Wendy’s, Noah Gragson, and fans of NASCAR,” said Mosley. “The DAYTONA 500 is the sport’s biggest stage so it’s a perfect place to show off the best in beef. I’m excited to see what Noah does on the track and what we, at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Wendy’s, can do off the track through our partnership.”

In 1984, Wendy’s posed an unforgettable question that has reverberated throughout generations: Where’s the Beef®? Thirty-nine years later, Wendy’s is reminding fans that when they want the freshest, hottest and juiciest hamburger, all they need to do is look for the square at their local Wendy’s restaurant.

While one might think of circular racetracks when they think of the DAYTONA 500, this weekend, it’s all about the square. The square makes it easy to find the best in the field whether it’s on a hamburger bun or on the track, with Gragson’s No. 42 Wendy’s car, nicknamed “The BEEF.” Adorned with the Wendy’s square hamburger that started it all, Gragson’s car pays homage to the high-quality, fresh, never frozen* square patties that have been a Wendy’s staple since the restaurant’s beginnings in 1969.

“At Wendy’s, we’re focused on making great tasting hamburgers. To get to the best, it all starts with the best beef and we have a proven track record of delivering for our customers time and time again,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. “Partnering with Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a no-brainer -- they both know a thing or two about a good beef and about being the best in their field. When NASCAR fans see the No. 42, they know a champion is behind the wheel. Similarly, when Wendy’s fans see the square, they know they’re getting the very best hamburger. We can’t wait to celebrate alongside NASCAR fans and give them an all-access pass to the best in beef all weekend long at Daytona.”

Throughout race weekend, fans should look for the square when they’re looking for the best in the field – both on and off the track.

Wendy’s Winner Square: For those on-site, fans can find the beef at the Wendy’s Winner’s Square located in the Daytona International Speedway infield. Look for the giant 22-foot-tall Square Hamburger Patty to find Wendy’s celebrating its first-place square hamburgers with FREE Dave’s Single® hamburgers, Hot & Crispy Fries and Gragson’s favorite Frosty® hack -- blue raspberry, topped with NERDS® candies.

At the Wendy’s Winner’s Square, fans will also get an up-close-and-personal look at Noah Gragson’s No. 42 BEEF car and will have the chance to take home exclusive Team Wendy’s swag items, including limited edition t-shirts, hats and Frosty Key Tags, which can be redeemed for FREE Frosty treats for a year. Talk about a winning (and delicious) deal.

Where’s The Beef? Square QR Codes**: But that’s not all – fans, both on-site and at home, should keep their eyes peeled for QR codes asking ‘Where’s the Beef?’ all weekend long. Spot it, scan it and find the best Beef in the game and the chance to win exciting prizes, like free Wendy’s Dave’s Single® hamburgers for a year, Wendy’s app offers, exclusive Daytona swag kits or even a custom video message from Gragson.

“Welcoming Wendy’s on my No. 42 Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series is just perfect. I love their food and I’m not afraid of a little beef,” said Gragson. “The partnership matches my personality, and we (me and the fans) are going to have fun with it. For my first Daytona with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the No. 42 team, I can’t wait to get on the track and give it our all.”

The NASCAR Cup Series 2023 season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19th, with the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. Tune-in to FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB makes its highly anticipated official on-track debut kicking off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

