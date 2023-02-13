Sugarlands and JTG Daugherty Racing Announce Season-Long 2023 Partnership

Sugarlands Distilling Company today announced a partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 47 Camaro ZL1. As part of the partnership, which runs throughout the entire 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Sugarlands becomes the Official Spirits Partner of JTG Daugherty Racing and will receive a co-primary sponsorship of the No. 47 for one Cup Series race, which will be revealed at a later date

The season-long partnership with Sugarlands and JTG Daugherty also includes Sugarlands branding on Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s firesuit and the JTG Daugherty transporter, as well as onsite activation and hosting opportunities throughout 2023. Last August, Sugarlands served as the co-primary sponsor on the hood of Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at the Glen 90-lap road course event.



“We have a deep connection to motorsports and its fans, from local short tracks up to the highest level of racing, the NASCAR Cup Series,” says Patrick Sullivan, Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re excited and grateful to partner with JTG Daugherty Racing in an expanded capacity in 2023, which will offer a great complement to our marketing efforts around grassroots racing.”

While this is its first full-season NASCAR Cup Series team partnership, Sugarlands Distilling Co has a long history and deep affiliation with the sport. Since launching in 2014, Sugarlands has collaborated with the racing industry several times, including releasing limited-edition products to commemorate Bristol Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. In 2022, Sugarlands launched High Rock, a premium, handcrafted vodka, produced in partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt. Additional NASCAR-focused products are expected later this year.

“We’ve elevated our partnership with Sugarlands for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season,” Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said. “They will be activating throughout the year with us starting at Daytona (International Speedway), and they will have nice visibility with the team. We look forward to promoting Sugarlands’ brands and continuing to grow our relationship.”

JTG Racing PR