RCR NCS Post Race Report: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

|
"Man, if I had another 15 laps of rear tires on our BetMGM Camaro, I think we could’ve went spin to win. All of these boys would’ve been sad seeing that happen. It was a good run for us. You can never count us out. We made the most of it today with going to the back, coming to the front, passing on the outside, passing on the inside, and everywhere we could. There was a lot of chaos, a lot of mayhem, and a lot of disrespect - that’s tight quarters racing at a quarter mile. What do you expect, right? All good though. I’m looking forward to Daytona and getting the season started."