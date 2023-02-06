Burton Ends Up One Spot Short of Clash Berth

A loose condition entering Turn One while running in second place with eight laps to go in the first of two 50-lap Last Chance races cost Harrison Burton and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team a starting berth in the main event of Sunday night’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team entered Sunday’s races with hopes of once again racing their way into the 150-lap main event. On Saturday, Burton qualified 13th, earning the fourth starting spot in the first of four 25-lap qualifying races.



But two laps into that race, Burton was spun around, bringing out the caution flag. Restarting in ninth place, he worked his way to seventh, giving him the third starting spot in the first 50-lap Last Chance race.



He spent most of that event running in second place, only to lose that spot in the closing laps and wind up one finishing position shy of a transfer spot.



Burton and the No. 21 team now turn their attention to preparing their Mustang for the season-opening point-paying race – the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

