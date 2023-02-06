NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024

NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call NASCAR Cup Series races following retirement, beginning with the 2024 season, announced today by Brad Zager, President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Harvick will partner with FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former NASCAR teammate and analyst Clint Bowyer beginning with the 2024 season opener.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the FOX NASCAR team full-time,” Harvick said. “I’ve enjoyed the experience in the booth the last several years because it has given me valuable insight into what being in the booth is all about. Getting the chance to step into the booth with Mike and Clint in 2024 is an honor and a great way to stay connected to the sport and NASCAR fans.”

Harvick will get a jumpstart on the FOX Sports booth in 2023, resuming his guest driver analyst duties for four NASCAR Xfinity Series and three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, in addition to multiple NASCAR RACE HUB analyst appearances.

His scheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series analysis slate includes Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway and the resumption of his role as play-by-play announcer in the FS1 “Drivers Only” race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Harvick’s 2023 Truck Series television repertoire features Circuit of the Americas, Kansas Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway.

“I can’t overstate how thrilled we are for Kevin to be an official member of the FOX Sports family,” Zager said. “This is a marriage eight years in the making -- since he first stepped into our NASCAR Xfinity Series booth with more presence and poise than most newcomers dream of. It has been fun to watch Kevin learn the TV ropes, and we cannot wait to hear him, Mike (Joy) and Clint (Bowyer) call their first race together.”

Beginning with the 2015 season, Harvick has served as a FOX NASCAR guest driver analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander for more than 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, in addition to three Truck Series races.

Ford Performance PR