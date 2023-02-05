Burton Qualifies 13th for the Clash at the Coliseum

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang were 13th fastest in qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Burton’s quick trip around the quarter-mile temporary track inside the Coliseum means he will start fourth in the first of four 25-lap heat races.

The top-five finishers in each heat race will earn starting spots in Sunday’s 150-lap main event. The remainder of the line-up will be determined by two 50-lap last chance races, with the top-three finishers in those events advancing to the feature race.

Sunday’s program starts at 2 p.m. (5 p.m. Eastern) with the four 25-lap heat races, followed by two 50-lap last chance races.

The 150-lap main event begins at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. Eastern), with Sunday’s coverage on FOX.

