Justin Haley wins pole position for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

They’re back! The stars and the cars of the NASCAR Cup Series returned with a roar to the heart of Los Angeles on Saturday. They practiced and qualified for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash, bringing smiles to the faces of NASCAR fans everywhere who’ve eagerly awaited the start of its 75th Anniversary season.

But nobody was happier than Justin Haley. He captured the Busch Light Pole Award, ripping a 13.413-second lap around the tiny quarter-mile asphalt oval nestled inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Now the 23-year-old from Indiana will start up front for Sunday’s first heat race, as anticipation reaches a fevered pitch for Sunday’s celebration of speed.

Kyle Busch qualified second, followed by Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola. All but one car among the 36 entered this weekend turned practice laps faster than the pole-winning speed in 2022. (CLICK HERE FOR A FULL RECAP). But practice is over and now every lap turned tomorrow will feature intense side-by-side and nose-to-tail competition.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and heat races begin at 2 p.m., followed by a performance by Cypress Hill. And then shortly after 5 p.m., Rob Lowe will give the command to start engines and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will wave the green flag for the main event. Wiz Khalifa will perform during the mid-race break, and DJ trio Cheat Codes will keep the party going during the caution breaks.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now while they last at nascarclash.com.

Tickets for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begin at $65, and kids 12-and-under are $10. Fans who want to take their race-day experience to the next level can upgrade to the Ally Pre-Race Party, which includes brunch, a drink ticket for Busch & Coca-Cola products, exclusive entertainment, a pre-race track walk and a special appearance from driver Alex Bowman. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com. It’s one of the many anticipated events taking place this year as a part of the venue’s centennial anniversary celebration – “Coliseum Forever.”

College students can experience the Busch Light Clash from The Coca-Cola Torch Party Porch for just $40. This standing-room-only general admission section, located on the Coliseum’s peristyle steps, provides college students with up-close access to all the musical entertainment, driver introductions and racing action. College students can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting www.nascarclash.com/student.

NASCAR PR