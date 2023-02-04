Updated NASCAR Track Construction Timelapse

Construction is complete, the painting is finished and the NASCAR Cup Series teams are parked outside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

All that’s left is to put race cars on the track! That will happen on Saturday, when practice and qualifying occur for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

On Friday, NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie gave media pace car rides. The first ride went to legendary USC quarterback Matt Leinart, who’s now a college football analyst for FOX.

Now it’s time for the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series to compete. Action Saturday begins at 3 p.m. with NASCAR Cup Series practice, followed by Busch Light Pole Award qualifying at 5:30 p.m. Gates open for fans at Noon, which includes access to an expanded fan fest!

On Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m. and heat races begin at 2 p.m., followed by a performance by Cypress Hill. And then shortly after 5 p.m., Rob Lowe will give the command to start engines and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will wave the green flag for the main event. Wiz Khalifa will perform during the mid-race break, and DJ trio Cheat Codes will keep the party going during the caution breaks.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now while they last at nascarclash.com.

Tickets for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begin at $65, and kids 12-and-under are $10. Fans who want to take their race-day experience to the next level can upgrade to the Ally Pre-Race Party, which includes brunch, a drink ticket for Busch & Coca-Cola products, exclusive entertainment, a pre-race track walk and a special appearance from driver Alex Bowman. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com. It’s one of the many anticipated events taking place this year as a part of the venue’s centennial anniversary celebration – “Coliseum Forever.”

College students can experience the Busch Light Clash from The Coca-Cola Torch Party Porch for just $40. This standing-room-only general admission section, located on the Coliseum’s peristyle steps, provides college students with up-close access to all the musical entertainment, driver introductions and racing action. College students can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting www.nascarclash.com/student.

NASCAR PR