Fox Sports Unveils Expansive 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Broadcaster Lineup, Highlighted by Network’s 20th Daytona 500

Looking ahead to its 20th DAYTONA 500 in its 23rd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage, FOX Sports today announces its premier broadcaster lineup for the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, highlighted by a slate of veteran FOX NASCAR voices and a proven, compelling rotation of guest analysts.

Calling the DAYTONA 500 for FOX NASCAR on Sunday, Feb. 19 (2:30 PM ET on FOX) are play-by-play announcer Mike Joy, covering his 44th DAYTONA 500 for live TV or radio, and analyst Clint Bowyer, in his third year with FOX Sports, alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart on Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00 PM ET on FOX). Longtime race analyst and two-time DAYTONA 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, with FOX for his 20th Daytona Speedweeks, partners with Joy, Bowyer and Stewart from the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte.

Veteran reporters Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Josh Sims, making his NASCAR Cup Series reporting debut, cover pit road, with additional reporting by two-time DAYTONA 500 champion Michael Waltrip.

Shannon Spake hosts NASCAR RACEDAY prerace studio coverage, with analysis from McReynolds, former DAYTONA 500 champion Trevor Bayne and Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte. Chris Myers anchors FOX prerace coverage from the track for his 20th DAYTONA 500 alongside Bowyer, Stewart and DAYTONA 500 champion Jamie McMurray, with Waltrip handling pit road interviews on the “Grid Walk.” Little, Smith and Sims offer reports.

Veteran reporter and 17-time Sports Emmy winner Tom Rinaldi also will contribute to FOX NASCAR prerace coverage. The full slate of guest analysts in the FOX NASCAR booth for NASCAR Cup Series events will be announced in the near future.

FOX Deportes returns to the DAYTONA 500 for its 12th consecutive season, with renowned announcer Tony Rivera providing play-by-play and Emmy Award winner Jessi Losada and Giselle Zarur delivering analysis.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES:

In 2023, FOX NASCAR continues its long tradition of welcoming a NASCAR Cup Series driver to the booth for all NASCAR Xfinity Series race broadcasts, with a variety of active NASCAR Cup Series drivers joining play-by-announcer Alexander.

Alexander will call the season opener from Daytona Saturday, Feb. 18 (5:00 PM ET on FS1), with analysis from Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon. Smith and Sims, entering his first full season of NASCAR Xfinity Series pit reporting, handle reporting duties. Coleman Pressley, Joey Logano’s NASCAR Cup Series spotter, returns as spotter analyst for FOX Sports at Daytona and select Xfinity races. Spake hosts NASCAR RACEDAY-XFINITY from Charlotte with McReynolds and Bayne offering analysis.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES:

In FOX NASCAR’s 21st season of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series coverage, a rotation of two voices will fill the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series play-by-play role. Alexander calls the season opener from Daytona on Friday, Feb. 17 (7:30 PM ET on FS1) alongside analysts Waltrip and Phil Parsons, with Jamie Howe, Amanda Busick and Smith delivering pit reports. Alexander and Little, the first female television play-by-play announcer for a national motorsports series, will share Truck Series play-by-play duties in 2023.

Kaitlyn Vincie continues to host NASCAR RACEDAY-NCTS from the Charlotte studio prior to each Truck Series race alongside FOX NASCAR analyst and two-time series champion Todd Bodine and Bayne.

ARCA MENARDS SERIES:

FOX Sports embarks on its 27th season of ARCA Menards Series coverage, and for the first time, will carry all 20 races live on FS1 or FS2 — an increase of 11 races from 2022. Little returns to call ARCA Menards Series races for the third season, beginning with the Daytona season opener on Saturday, Feb. 18 (1:30 PM ET on FS1). Analyst Parsons continues to partner with her, with Howe and Heather DeBeaux covering pit road at Daytona.

NASCAR RACE HUB:

FS1’s longest-running daily studio show, NASCAR RACE HUB, returns in 2023 for its 14th season. Alexander, Spake, Vincie and Sims co-host with analysis from McReynolds, Bowyer, McMurray, Waltrip, Smith, Labonte, David Ragan and Bodine. NASCAR drivers and crew chiefs rotating as analysts include: Bayne, Dillon, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suárez, Blaney, Drew Blickensderfer, Chad Knaus and Andy Petree.

FOX Sports PR