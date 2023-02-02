Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.

To show they believe in a Harvick victory and record-breaking season as much as Busch Light does, fans can head to Busch.com/winthepurse where they can give "The Closer” their vote of confidence and be entered for a chance to win $2 Million WHEN he takes the flag.

“There are so many factors that go into building a successful career like the one I’ve been blessed to have, but without a doubt, the support of my fans has been something I couldn’t have done it without,” said Harvick. “Busch Light has always seen that, put fans first and led the rallying cry. Now for my final race at Daytona, there’s really no better gesture than to let the ones who helped get me here share in the winnings. I’m grateful to Busch Light for stepping up and making that possible.”

Busch Light has remained a proud sponsor of #4 for over seven years, and there’s no question the brand had fun along the way. From once-in-a-lifetime access to totally off-the-wall fun, Busch Light has always strived to create irreplaceable memories for fans and one-of-a-kind opportunities as a partner for Kevin Harvick. Over the past seven years, Busch Light has given fans a real job on H arvick’s team , put their

face on his paint scheme , turned H arvick’s A CTUAL race car into collectible B usch Light cans and let them choose the name of the NA SCAR race . Busch Light celebrated alongside Harvick in the 2018 season, when he won a career-high eight races and the prestigious non-points NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte, becoming just the seventh driver to win multiple All-Star events. To top that, in 2020, the brand cheered on and supported Harvick through his best season to date, winning his milestone 50t

NASCAR Cup Series victory at Darlington at the age of 44. Busch Light and Harvick have been around the track, and in 2023 they will take their final laps together for The Closer’s final NASCAR season.

“Our relationship with Kevin has extended beyond what we believed was even possible as a sponsor in NASCAR,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. “We want to go BIG for his final season and rally his fans to support him at his last Daytona 500, kickstarting the most explosive season of his career. We’re going to be right beside him, cold Busch Lights at the ready in Victory Lane all season long.”

As the official beer of NASCAR, Busch Light has a longstanding commitment to the sport that dates back to 1979. For 44 years, Busch Light has harnessed the passion of loyal NASCAR fans and brought them unmatched access to the sport, powering many major moments from the Busch Pole Award to the

Busch Light Clash via sponsorship, fan-involvement, brand-led initiatives and more. Busch Light has used its platform to spotlight its commitment to the league, its drivers and its fans, including a proud sponsorship of driver Kevin Harvick since 2016.

Starting on January 13th until February 18th, fan can enter to win by heading to busch.com/winthepurse and follow Busch Light on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube to learn more.

*BUSCH LIGHT W IN THE PURSE

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 1/13/23 and ends 2/18/23. See Official Rules at busch.com/winthepurse for prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

