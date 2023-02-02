LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Preview: The Clash at the Coliseum

- About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

- Season Preview: Noah Gragson will begin his highly-awaited NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for the newly-rebranded LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The driver from Las Vegas, Nevada, moves up the ladder from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he most recently finished second in the championship points standings. After spending four years driving full-time in the series, he was able to capture 13 wins, over 60 top-fives, and over 90 top-10 finishes.

Coming off of a breakout season in which Gragson contested for the series championship, 2023 marks a new journey for the rookie. Leading the No. 42 team will be Luke Lambert, an established crew chief that guided Noah to eight wins in 2022.

- New Kid On The Block: Gragson will attempt to make his first start in The Clash this week, as he steps into the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet full-time. He will contest for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, competing against Ty Gibbs, his championship rival from one season ago in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. After winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award, Noah brings a new flare to the Cup Series, and will surely be one to watch as the season unfolds.

- NG Appearances: Fans attending the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum will have two opportunities to meet Noah Gragson on Sunday, February 5th:

Hurley Booth: Noah will head out to the Hurley booth on Christmas Tree Lane where he will sign autographs in collaboration with the official launch of Hurley's NASCAR collaboration line of clothing from 10:45 AM to 11:15 AM local time.

Trackside Live! Stage: Appearing alongside teammate Erik Jones, Gragson will host a fan Q&A session at the Trackside Live! stage located on Christmas Tree Lane from 12:30 PM to 12:45 PM local time.

- From the Drivers Seat: Entering your rookie season, you head to Los Angeles with a lot of momentum surrounding your team. Specifically for this event, what do you anticipate and what are some of your expectations for this weekend?

"We've had a lot of great things going for us at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, and I'm looking forward to starting our year on the right foot this weekend in Los Angeles. The Clash is a great event that NASCAR has put on; I watched the race on TV last year and was pretty excited about what I was able to take away as a fan of the sport. There's certainly a cool atmosphere there, and it'll also be a fun experience to join our new partner Hurley with their NASCAR drop. We're even going to go up in the Goodyear Blimp before the weekend kicks off, which is something that I'm really pumped about. As far as expectations go, I think the key for us will be to make the race first and foremost, and then continue to learn about this new car before we start points racing. I've still got a lot to learn competing at this level, but I'm ready to get things under way with my No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts team.”