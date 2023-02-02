Kaulig Racing and CELSIUS® Essential Energy Boost Partnership

The official energy drink of Kaulig Racing, CELSIUS®, has signed on for a multi-race agreement for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) with the team’s two, full-time entries.

A partner of Kaulig Racing since its inception in 2016, the team first expanded its relationship with the globally recognized lifestyle energy drink during the 2022 NCS season, appearing on the Nos. 16 and 31 Chevrolets for four events.

“We are thrilled to be back with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 season,” said Kyle Watson, CELSIUS® VP of Marketing. “CELSIUS® continues to drive performance for the new generation of athletes, including AJ (Allmendinger) and Justin (Haley). We are excited to help fuel Kaulig drivers with Essential Energy and continue growing our partnership with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 season and beyond.”

CELSIUS® is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS® was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives.

“Health and fitness are extremely important to everyone at Kaulig Racing,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Each one of our drivers, are true athletes and are very disciplined with their routines. CELSIUS® has become an integral part of our drivers’ daily lives, as they prepare to race hundreds of miles each weekend. We can’t wait to continue growing this partnership.”

In addition its primary partnership with the team, CELSIUS® will continue as an associate partner for the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) entries throughout the 2023 season. The partnership will kick off at the Bush Light Clash at the Coliseum, with Justin Haley driving the No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1.

Kaulig Racing PR