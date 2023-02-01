Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch to Drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this Year’s DAYTONA 500

One of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams and one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers will partner with a pioneer in the hemp industry in 2023. Richard Childress Racing announced today that when Busch kicks off his 19th season of NASCAR Cup Series competition and first season with the 54-year-old race team, he will be driving the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Daytona.

The partnership will kick off at the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Busch will drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro in the Great American Race, as well as select races during the 2023 season as part of the multi-race partnership.

An all-new 3CHI paint scheme was unveiled today via Richard Childress Racing.

“We found incredible success partnering with Richard Childress Racing in 2022 and will continue to leverage our partnership to promote 3CHI’s vast array of cannabinoid products and science-backed formulations,” said Justin Journay, chief executive officer of 3CHI. “We’d like to welcome Kyle Busch to the team and look forward to cheering him on in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet as he adds to his more than 60 NASCAR Cup Series wins and championships.”

3CHI focuses on bringing technology and innovation within the hemp industry and has earned thousands of consumer testimonials to their benefit and enjoyment of 3CHI products. 3CHI found success as a first-time sponsor in the sport in 2022, utilizing their partnership with RCR to introduce their products to a new and passionate fan base, and offer new marketing platforms and special offers for their customers.

“Richard Childress Racing has a rich history of long-term success with partners, and we’re thrilled that our partnership with 3CHI, which was the first of its kind within sports, has proven successful,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “On the track, the 3CHI Camaro visited victory lane twice in 2022. Off the track, 3CHI led RCR in several key marketing performance metrics, and we feel confident that their marketing platforms will continue to deliver results.”

Everything produced by 3CHI follows all federal requirements for full legal compliance. 3CHI’s production and distribution of its products strictly adhere to a policy of safety above all else and sales are for responsible adult use only to consumers aged 21 and older.

Fans can prepare for the 2023 season by gearing up with newly-released merchandise, which is available now at https://store.rcrracing.com/ and kylebusch.com.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

RCR R