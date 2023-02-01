LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Adds to Executive Team Ahead of 2023 Season

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson, along with Team President Mike Beam and Team Ambassador Richard Petty today announced three key executive moves ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The strategic placements will enhance LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s marketing and business operations team as well as racing competition operations. Motorsports industry veteran Bruce J. Mosley will become LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s President, Business Operations; longtime business associate of Jimmie Johnson, John Lewensten, will become Senior Vice President, Partnership Services; and Joey Cohen, current LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Director of Competition and Engineering has been promoted to Vice President, Racing Operations.

Mosley, 54, has been an integral figure in the motorsports industry for over 27 years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Florida State University and participated in Stetson University’s Master of Business Administration program. Mosley currently serves as an adjunct professor and the Executive in Residence for Belmont Abbey College’s Motorsports Management Program and serves as a board member for the Lowe’s YMCA branch in Mooresville, N.C.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to join the team at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Mosley. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with our ownership group and team members to deliver best-in-class activation programs for our partners.”

Mosley most recently held the position of president at Violet Defense following an eight-year tenure as the chief revenue officer at Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) leading sales and partnership development efforts. Mosley previously worked in executive capacities with International Speedway Corporation (ISC), the former NASCAR team owned by Chip Ganassi, The Kroger Company’s strategic agency (RSM) and had a role with The Marketing Arm (TMA) on programs with NASCAR partnerships to include Walmart, Sunoco and Office Depot.

Prior to his appointment, official today, Mosley served as a consultant for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Moving forward, he will oversee all business facing aspects for the organization.

“As a new team owner, it was important for us to put key experts of the sport in place on the business side,” said Johnson. “Bruce’s experience, integrity, proven success and leadership qualities were exactly what we were seeking. He left a great situation to come to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB because he shares our vision and is just as excited as we are about the future. He’s the perfect guy for the job and I know he will take us where we need to go on the business operations side.”

Lewensten, 48, will join Mosley in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s front office. The Arden Hills, Minn., native received a Bachelor of Arts in public relations, advertising and applied communications from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. He began his professional career as an account executive at Carmichael Lynch Spong, PR 21 and Tunheim. In 2001, Lewensten joined Chicago-based agency Harris, as the public relations representative for Johnson’s rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series and later began working at Jimmie Johnson Racing (JJR) in 2003. He has been at Johnson’s side for more than 23 years, playing an integral role in the more recent negotiations of Johnson’s two-year tenure at Chip

Ganassi Racing in INDYCAR, the partnership formation with sponsor Carvana, and Johnson’s transition into the team ownership of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Lewensten will continue to manage Johnson’s day-to day-business operations and personal service agreements while overseeing LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s partnership services division.

“John is family to me,” said Johnson. “He’s not a ‘yes’ guy, and that is why we have shared so much success together. I’ve worked with him since 2001 when he came into NASCAR as my public relations representative. I needed a business-minded person who had my best interest and my back, so I brought him to Jimmie Johnson Racing. We have been through so much - seven championships, different teams, growing families, life changes, and all the ups and downs along the way. He is usually my first call (very) early every morning and my last call at night – always navigating everything I throw at him. I couldn’t have done any of this without John and the knowledge, perspective and attitude he brings is key as we move forward with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

The team also announced the promotion of Joey Cohen to Vice President, Racing Operations. The 38-year-old Chesapeake, Va., native is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Throughout his motorsports career, Cohen has worn many hats. After an early-career internship at Hendrick Motorsports, Cohen became a race vehicle dynamics engineer at Roush Fenway Racing in 2006. It was there he met and first worked with Mike Beam. Over the next decade, Cohen served as the lead race engineer at Hendrick Motorsports, worked at JTG-Daugherty Racing and reunited with Beam in 2012 at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Cohen returned to Roush Fenway in 2015 to lead their Xfinity Series engineering group before he reunited with Beam again, joining GMS Racing in a crew chief role for drivers Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy in the Truck and Xfinity Series.

From 2018 to 2020, Cohen held a position at Pratt and Miller Engineering, expanding his motorsports expertise across different forms of racing to include INDYCAR and sports cars. When the time came for Gallagher, Beam and GMS Racing to venture into the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, they recruited Cohen for the Director of Competition and Engineering role at Petty GMS. Cohen has been an integral part in the success the team had in 2022 and was instrumental in the onboarding of Johnson as a team owner, and rebranding of the organization to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023.

“I am really proud of what we have already built here at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” stated Cohen. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of time away from home, I get pulled into pretty much everything and anything, but it’s going to pay off with results. I am excited about the driver lineup we have, the crew chiefs and the owners. This team is ready for 2023; I’m ready to get to the track.”

“Joey Cohen is one of the hardest working people I know,” said Beam. “It’s hard to find someone you can trust completely and know things are getting handled - Joey is that guy. He has been working endless hours for the last two years to help bring this team to where it is today. Outside of all the competition responsibilities he has from making sure these cars go fast on the track, he has been quarterbacking everything from recruiting the right people, logistics, working with marketing, apparel to working with Jimmie on the rebrand. Joey had to go through a rebrand twice in two years – it’s not easy and he has been our ‘go to’ guy because he’s rock solid and a backbone of this company. Joey deserves this and I’m proud to call him my teammate and friend - he makes us all better.”

Johnson echoed Beam’s sentiments on Cohen.

“I can’t say enough about Joey,” Johnson continued. “There isn’t a piece of this transition he hasn’t touched, from delivering vinyl samples late at night to just making things happen - and he does it with a smile on his face. Mike (Beam) said it best, and Joey just makes us all better both on and off the track. He has been a great resource for me over the last couple months and I am proud we are able to reward all his hard work and what he has put into this team by elevating his role.”

Longtime NASCAR veteran Mike Beam has been the guiding force at GMS Racing since 2014, alongside Gallagher, and will continue to lead in the same role as Team President overseeing both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and two-time champion GMS Racing’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series operations housed in Statesville, N.C.

The NASCAR Cup Series season will begin in Los Angeles, California at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5th, for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Tune-in to FOX at 8:00 PM ET as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB makes its highly anticipated official on-track debut in the exhibition race ahead of the 65th-annual DAYTONA 500.

LMC PR