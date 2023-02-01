AdventHealth Returns to Trackhouse Racing, Chastain

AdventHealth is one of the corporate partners that supported me from the first day,” said Ross Chastain, a native of Alva, Florida who begins his third season as a fulltime Cup Series driver and third representing AdventHealth.

“We have had a lot of fun the last few years and enjoyed getting to meet all the AdventHealth health care workers and patients.”

In addition to the DAYTONA 500, AdventHealth will appear on Chastain’s Chevrolet at the March 19 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the April 9 race on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the May 7 race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (AdventHealth 400), the May 28 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the July 2 race at the Chicago Street Course.

“We’re very proud to continue our support of NASCAR and Ross Chastain by partnering with Trackhouse Racing for the 2023 season,” said David Banks, chief strategy and organizational transformation officer for AdventHealth. “Our team members are also excited to once again care for drivers and fans at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks and all season long.”

The AdventHealth injector – or gate entrance – at the track is a 20,000-square-foot-oasis. The hospital system’s injector features messages of health, well-being and wholeness, as well as interactive games that naturally tie the sport of racing to health and wellness, testing race fans’ hand-eye coordination – a vital skill on the racetrack.

Trackhouse Racing begins its third year of competition in 2023 and second as a multicar team headquartered in Concord, North Carolina fielding race cars for Chastain and his teammate Daniel Suárez.

The team won three races in 2022 and saw Chastain and Suárez finished second and 10th in the season standings – a career best for each.