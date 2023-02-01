Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 After qualifying third overall in the 2022 Busch Light Clash, Justin Haley went on to win his respective heat race, leading all 25 laps in the event

Haley started third in the main event and was a front runner for the majority of the race, before tangling with reigning champion, Kyle Larson, relegating him to a 19th-place finish. "I’m really looking forward to getting back to LA after the speed and potential we showed last year at the Clash. It took a while to get a feel for the car, but being the first time working with Trent (Owens) as my crew chief, I thought we had a great weekend together. We qualified well and won our heat race, and now, we know even more about the NextGen car. Hopefully we have similar speed as last year along with the new knowledge we have about the car. Aside from the racing, it is a great event to be to be a part of before we kick off the season." - Justin Haley on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum