Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR Cup Series News
The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX

 

  • Kaulig Racing competed in the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in 2022, as AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley raced their way into the main event, avoiding elimination.
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

 

  • During the 2022 Busch Light Clash, Allmendinger qualified 21st and quickly worked his way through the field, spending 63 laps inside the top-10 and finishing ninth overall.
  • After improving 12 spots, Allmendinger tied with Erik Jones for most-positions-gained during the main event.

 

"I'm really pumped to kick the season off in LA at the Clash. We had a lot of fun there last year, and Kaulig Racing had a good amount of success. It's a cool event to have a non-points race at to start the year. Overall, I'm excited to get the season going and pick the momentum up from where we finished off last season. Hopefully, we'll start the year off strong and continue that through the whole season."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

  • After qualifying third overall in the 2022 Busch Light Clash, Justin Haley went on to win his respective heat race, leading all 25 laps in the event
  • Haley started third in the main event and was a front runner for the majority of the race, before tangling with reigning champion, Kyle Larson, relegating him to a 19th-place finish.

 

"I’m really looking forward to getting back to LA after the speed and potential we showed last year at the Clash. It took a while to get a feel for the car, but being the first time working with Trent (Owens) as my crew chief, I thought we had a great weekend together. We qualified well and won our heat race, and now, we know even more about the NextGen car. Hopefully we have similar speed as last year along with the new knowledge we have about the car. Aside from the racing, it is a great event to be to be a part of before we kick off the season."

 

- Justin Haley on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

