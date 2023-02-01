Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, one of the most highly anticipated new hotels opening in 2023, is set to become one of Florida’s most sought-resort destination. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Southwest Florida, Sunseeker Resort will offer top-tier luxury accommodations, unmatched poolside experiences, state-of-the-art event spaces, championship-level golfing, and an expansive collection of signature dining.

"Sunseeker Resorts could not be more excited to partner with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Noah Gragson on the No. 42 car this season,” said Sunseeker Resort President & Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins. “We know there is a deep root of race-car history here in Florida and are thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to introduce race-car fans throughout the season to our new world-class resort. "

Sunseeker Resorts will be hosting a highly anticipated grand opening celebration of their flagship resort when they open this Fall. The 22-acre waterfront resort will become a center of activity in Charlotte Harbor, offering visitors a portal to some of the finest amenities on the gulf coast. These include: 785 well-appointed guest rooms including 189 top-tier luxury suites, 117,000-square-feet of resort pool (set to become the largest on the Gulf Coast), full-service spa & salon, adult-only rooftop pool deck with panoramic harbor views, newly built 18-hole golf course and a 25,000 square-foot food hall. The resort is just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) and easily accessible from several major international airports including Fort Myers (RSW), Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ), St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) and Tampa (TPA).

"I'm proud to represent Sunseeker Resorts on my No. 42 Chevy this season. There is so much excitement going on at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB right now, I’m looking forward to what kind of exposure we can get for Sunseeker in NASCAR and hopefully we can take them to victory lane." said Gragson.

Fans can watch the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series make its on-track debut this weekend in Los Angeles, California at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Tune-in to FOX at 8:00 PM ET as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB makes its highly anticipated official on-track debut in the exhibition race ahead of the 65th-annual DAYTONA 500.

LMC PR