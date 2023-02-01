The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 genera8tor Skills Mustang Team

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Making their on-track debut, genera8tor Skills (www.gener8tor.com/skills) is ready to carry Todd Gilliland to the sunny skies and bright lights of Los Angeles, California.

gener8tor Skills Accelerator will be working with Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) throughout the season to introduce fans to their service- a free virtual skill-training program where participants receive one-on-one support to achieve their career goals. gener8tor Skills Accelerator was founded in the summer of 2020 to help those who have lost jobs or are struggling to find employment because of the COVID crisis. The program builds confidence with coaching and support to achieve your desired career goals.

Gilliland will be behind the No. 38 generator Skills Ford Mustang during The Clash at The Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum- a purpose-built track inside the famous stadium. Gilliland will be beginning his sophomore season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The two-day exhibition event will begin Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET with a practice session televised live on FS1. Qualifying will also be Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET live on FS1.

Sunday will feature qualifying heats (25 laps), two last-chance qualifying races (50 laps), a pre-race concert by Cypress Hill, and finally a 150-lap feature race that will start 27 of the 36-entered teams. The race will feature a mid-race break highlighted with a performance by Wiz Khalifa.

All of Sunday’s coverage will be televised live on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Like the No. 34 team, Gilliland will also be heading west with new leadership. Ryan Bergenty will be calling the shots for Gilliland after moving over as the car chief from the No. 34 team last season.

Bergenty has been aggressive in the off-season in implementing a “one-team” philosophy between the engineers, car assembly, and the strategy with fellow crew chief, Travis Peterson. The hard work of December and January is ready to pay off.