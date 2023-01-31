Cirkul Announces New Partnership at NASCAR’s Pinnacle Event, the Daytona 500

Cirkul, a modern beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges, announces a partnership with Kaulig Racing and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Justin Haley for the 2023 Daytona 500. Cirkul’s logo will be featured on Haley’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

Kaulig Racing and Cirkul announced last week that they will continue to support driver, Daniel Hemric, for multiple races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season onboard the No. 11 Chevrolet.

“We are incredibly excited for Cirkul to be a part of this year’s Daytona 500,” said Andy Gay, president and co-founder of Cirkul. “Our product speaks to everyone who drinks water and there’s no better place to reach a wide audience than the Daytona 500. It’s a watershed moment for our company as we deepen our relationship with NASCAR, and we can’t wait to root for Justin Haley’s No. 31 as he takes on the field.”

Haley, who cemented himself in NASCAR history when he won the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in 2019, has seen success at Daytona in all three of NASCAR’s top-tier series, including two wins in the NXS and a runner-up finish in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

“Cirkul has been a great partner of Kaulig Racing, and it was a no brainer to expand our relationship with them at one of the biggest motorsports events in the world,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Justin (Haley) is our super-speedway ace, so we can’t think of anyone better to be behind the wheel of Cirkul’s very first car in the Daytona 500.”

Continuing his reign as the team’s longest-tenured driver, Haley will kick off his second, full season in the NCS with Kaulig Racing at the World Center of Racing, as he pilots the No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1 beginning with the 2023 Daytona Speedweek.

“I’m excited to welcome Cirkul aboard my No. 31 Chevy hotrod for such a big event,” said Haley. “Being a bit of a health nut, Cirkul is a product that truly makes proper hydration throughout the week leading up to a race weekend very easy. I’m honored to have Cirkul’s support on one of the biggest platforms in motorsports and hope to take home that coveted Harley J. Earl trophy together.”

With its eighth-consecutive grandstand sellout, the 2023 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 2:30PM ET on FOX for the start of NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary season.

Kaulig Racing PR