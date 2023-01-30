King’s Hawaiian Announces Expanded, Multi-Year Partnership with RFK Racing

RFK Racing has announced that King’s Hawaiian, the iconic bread company that joined the team in 2022, has returned in an expanded role and will serve as a primary partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team in multiple races in 2023 and beyond.

“Our team and myself are really excited to continue our partnership with King’s Hawaiian, a brand that is a favorite of many fans and people across the country,” said Keselowski. “We had a ton of fun highlighting their products and activations in 2022, but are even more excited to see what 2023 brings. We’re thankful to the team at King’s Hawaiian for their continued support of our team and look forward to a fun and successful season in 2023.”

King’s Hawaiian, known for its famous irresistibly soft, and fluffy dinner rolls with just the right touch of sweetness – returns for its second season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Keselowski. RFK worked in conjunction with King’s Hawaiian to feature the ‘Slider Sunday’ theme, America’s new favorite mealtime ritual, across its social channels in 2022, with more exciting content planned for this season.

“We are so excited to be back as a partner,” said Chad Donvito, President, King’s Hawaiian. “We can’t wait to watch the King’s Hawaiian No. 6 Ford Mustang fly around the track for Slider Sundays throughout the season. We love bringing families together over their love of fast cars and delicious sliders.”

King’s Hawaiian served as the primary sponsor for three races in 2022 at Kansas, Nashville and Las Vegas. In 2023 the iconic orange colors will hit the track in nine different race markets, including first at The Clash at the LA Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 (8 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

The family owned business will also be the primary sponsor for races at Atlanta, Bristol Dirt, Kansas, Gateway, Sonoma, Pocono, Daytona and Martinsville. At those tracks combined Keselowski has eight wins with 63 combined top-10s.

Keselowski enters his second season at RFK and 14th full season in the NCS. With 35 Cup wins to his credit, he is set to make his 500th Cup start in 2023.

King’s Hawaiian Race Schedule

Feb. 5: LA Clash

March 19: Atlanta I

April 9: Bristol Dirt

May 7: Kansas I

June 4: Gateway

June 11: Sonoma

July 23: Pocono

Aug. 26: Daytona II

Oct. 29: King’s Hawaiian

RFK PR