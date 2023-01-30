Trackhouse Chevys to Carry Jockey Paint Scheme Six Times in 2023

Trackhouse Racing drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain are going to look stylish once again in 2023 driving the red-white-and blue Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme in up to six NASCAR Cup races. Away from the track, the duo will sport the latest in Jockey activewear and casualwear throughout the season.



“It is an honor for me to drive a car replicating the American flag,” said Suárez, who became the first Mexican driver to a win a Cup race when he won the June race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in 2022.



"I came to America to chase my dream and I am living it. Representing Jockey is quite an honor and I hope NASCAR fans see our car out front a lot this year. You won't be able to miss us."



The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America* Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.



“We are looking forward to another successful year with Trackhouse Racing, both on and off the track,” said Mark Fedyk, president and COO, Jockey. “From the start, Jockey and Trackhouse shared values of innovation, commitment to excellence and dedication to community. The upcoming 2023 season, we believe, is just the start for Jockey and Trackhouse Racing.”



The Jockey paint scheme will be on full display on Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet at the Busch Clash on Feb. 5 at the Los Angeles Coliseum when NASCAR kicks off its season with a non-points race in the famous venue. Jockey will return to the No. 99 at the April 9 dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, and the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway race on Oct. 29.



Jockey will appear three more times in 2023 as the primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet beginning at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 2, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on April 30 and at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 6.



Both drivers will also carry Jockey logos on their uniforms in every race and be a part of Jockey advertising and promotional campaigns.



Jockey joined Trackhouse Racing in 2022 appearing six times on Suárez and Chastain’s Cup Series entries. Jockey chose Trackhouse Racing as its marketing partner to feature its Made in America* Collection. The partnership features primary paint schemes, community impact programs, retailer engagement, product and styles, as well as season-long marketing rights and branding.



“Jockey is a family-owned company that has been around for generations and as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer I can appreciate the passion behind the brand and how important delivering a quality product is to everyone at Jockey," said Chastain.



"NASCAR and Jockey are great American success stories and I love that we can tell the world about each.”



Trackhouse Racing is in its third season in the Cup Series. Last year it won three races, earned 21 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes. Chastain finished second and Suárez tenth in the season standings – career bests. The team is owned by former racer Justin Marks who has partnered with international entertainer Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez.



The Trackhouse team has made increasing the NASCAR fan base one of its off the track missions by engaging in efforts to expose the sport to new audiences. The Trackhouse Racing shop is in Concord, North Carolina. For more information, visit Trackhouse.com.



*Socks and the Everyday Tee in the Jockey Made in America collection are made in USA with imported material.



Trackhouse Racing PR