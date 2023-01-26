NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart Returns to the FOX Sports Broadcast Booth for the Clash and Daytona 500

For the second consecutive year, FOX Sports kicks off its NASCAR season coverage in Los Angeles and Daytona with NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart serving as an analyst in the FOX NASCAR booth alongside Mike Joy and former racing teammate Clint Bowyer.

Joy, Bowyer and Stewart team to call the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum from Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00 PM ET on FOX), and the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19 (2:30 PM ET on FOX).

“I’m thrilled to be back in the FOX NASCAR booth for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500 again this year,” Stewart said. “I was honored to call both last year and really enjoyed seeing the action from a different perspective and role, not to mention the sheer entertainment of sharing a booth with Clint and Mike. I’m looking forward to opening the new season with FOX and seeing what 2023 holds for the sport.”

Last year, the three-time NASCAR champion also was on the call for the NASCAR Cup Series races at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway. He also joined the FOX Sports booth as an analyst for the US Nationals in Indianapolis, as well as the NHRA Nationals from Maple Grove Raceway to kick off the NHRA Countdown to the Championship. In 2021, Stewart teamed with Adam Alexander and Bowyer to call the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona.

Rounding out FOX NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum broadcast crew are technical analyst Larry McReynolds and pit reporters Jamie Little and Regan Smith. FOX NASCAR prerace coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET with NASCAR RACEDAY on FOX, co-hosted by Chris Myers, Shannon Spake and Adam Alexander, with Bowyer, Stewart, McReynolds, Michael Waltrip, Jamie McMurray, Josh Sims, Little and Smith.

FOX NASCAR BUSCH LIGHT CLASH AT THE COLISEUM SCHEDULE

(all times live unless otherwise noted and subject to change)

Wednesday, Feb. 1

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-6:30 PM ET) (FS1)

Thursday, Feb. 2

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1) (live from LA Coliseum)

Friday, Feb. 3

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1) (live from LA Coliseum)

Saturday, Feb. 4

NASCAR Cup Series practice (6:00-8:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB: WEEKEND EDITION (8:00-8:30 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (8:30-9:30 PM ET) (FS1)

Sunday, Feb. 5

NASCAR RACEDAY (4:00-5:00 PM ET) (FOX)

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Heat Races (5:00-7:00 PM ET) (FOX & FOX Deportes)

NASCAR RACEDAY (7:00-8:00 PM ET) (FOX)

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (8:00-10:00 PM ET) (FOX; FOX Deportes broadcast on the FOX Sports app)

Fox Sports PR