Georgia Peanut Commission and Popular Peanut Car Back with Gilliland

Making peanuts good luck, the Georgia Peanut Commission and its Georgia Peanuts brand will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to once again partner with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in July and at the Talladega Superspeedway in October.



The 2023 season will be the second consecutive season the Georgia Peanut Commission will partner with Gilliland. Most notably in 2022, the Georgia Peanuts scheme was on board for Gilliland’s seventh-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway. That day Gilliland raced up front all afternoon, led the field, and made Georgia Peanuts the talk of NASCAR. This season, Georgia Peanuts is hoping to power Gilliland to an even better performance at both events.



“We’re excited to be returning with Front Row Motorsports in 2023 and to support Todd Gilliland,” said Joe Boddiford, Chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission. “Todd and everyone at Front Row Motorsports have been great ambassadors for Georgia Peanuts, our farmers, and all the race fans who love to snack on Georgia Peanuts on race day.”



Gilliland is once again proud to represent Georgia Peanuts and for what they do off the track as well.



“The Georgia Peanuts family is one I am proud to represent and be a part of,” said Gilliland. “They were instrumental in a lot of the work we were able to accomplish both on the track and in our local communities with a peanut butter donation and a visit to the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Georgia. I look forward to expanding that community outreach in this new season.”



The website, www.gapeanuts.com is the home for all NASCAR fans to learn more about the commission, download educational materials for the classroom, get health and nutrition information, recipe ideas, and more.



FRM PR