Spire Motorsports, CELSIUS Reach Multi-Race Partnership Including Great American Race

Spire Motorsports and CELSIUS® have reached a multi-race partnership for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season beginning with the 65th running of the of the Daytona 500 where the healthier energy drink alternative will serve as the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.



CELSIUS® is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, seven Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS® was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives.



LaJoie finished 14th in last year’s Daytona 500 and earned a venue-best sixth-place finish in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The 31-year-old veteran racer logged 14 total starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on NASCAR’s senior circuit, including 12 on the traditional 2.5-mile superspeedway and two on the daunting 3.61-mile road course. He has led eight laps, notching three top-10 and seven top-20 finishes.



Spire Motorsports has also notched 12 starts in NASCAR’s premiere division at DIS, leading 14 laps, while earning one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes. LaJoie, Jamie McMurray, Ross Chastain, Justin Haley and Landon Cassill have all combined to record a solid 13.8 finishing average for the two-car, Concord, N.C.-headquartered team at the “World Center of Racing.”



“I couldn’t be happier to race with CELSIUS,” said LaJoie. “The CELSIUS brand and product not only align with my energy needs on race day, but also boosts my active everyday lifestyle. I look forward to being part of the CELSIUS family and vying for the opportunity to put Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Camaro in victory lane at the Daytona 500.”



The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 19 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first of 36 races on the 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports PR