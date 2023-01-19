Gener8tor Skills to Accelerate Todd Gilliland in 2023

Todd Gilliland will help welcome new partner gener8tor Skills Accelerator to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the NASCAR Cup Series as a supporter of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Ford team. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company will be the primary partner of Gilliland and the team beginning at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 and be the livery on the No. 38 Ford Mustang during “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500.



Gilliland will also carry the gener8tor Skills Accelerator scheme at the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2 and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13.



Gener8tor Skills Accelerator will be working with Gilliland and FRM throughout the season to introduce fans to their service- a free virtual skill-training program where participants receive one-on-one support to achieve their goals. Gener8tor Skills Accelerator was founded in the summer of 2020 to help those who have lost jobs or are struggling to find employment because of the COVID crisis. The program builds confidence with coaching and support to achieve your desired goals.



“Gener8tor Skills Accelerator is a perfect tool for those passionate NASCAR fans who may be looking for a job in high-demand roles or for those working remotely with companies across the country,” said Cole Shearer, Vice President, gener8tor Skills Accelerator. “We offer various free programs for fans to take advantage of and our partnership with Todd and Front Row Motorsports will help us connect to fans and educate them about all our programs.”



The partnership will include the primary race events, but also social media posts by Gilliland who will promote the accelerator programs. FRM will also work with generator Skills Accelerator to connect business-to-business opportunities with its family of partners.



“It’s awesome any time you can introduce a new company to NASCAR and at the same time introduce the new company to the fans,” said Gilliland. “There is no bigger platform than The Clash and the Daytona 500 to kickoff this partnership. I’m eager to get started to ready to help spread the message and start helping people.”



Fans can learn more about gener8tor and the gener8tor Skills Accelerator programs online at www.gener8tor.com.



