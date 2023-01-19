RFK Racing, Castrol® Announce Partnership Renewal

RFK Racing has announced that Castrol®, a partner of the team since 2019, has again expanded its partnership with the championship organization as part of a multi-year renewal. The iconic brand will continue to serve as the team’s official oil partner, while expanding its presence on Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang. Castrol will also be featured as a primary partner on both RFK entries during the 2023 season, highlighting the Castrol Edge brand.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Castrol, as they have been an invaluable partner for our organization in every aspect of our business,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “Their leading, best in class lubricants and technology have helped to improve our performance on the track, leading us back to victory lane this season, along with many other strong runs.

“Off the track, our collaboration around sustainability continues to generate feedback across our sport and beyond. As a team we are dedicated to maintaining our carbon neutral efforts, and take pride in being the first team in our discipline to do so. Castrol has been the driving force behind that program and we’re looking forward to benefitting from their guidance and expertise in 2023 and beyond.”

Castrol’s 2023 debut comes at Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), where the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run the current two-mile layout for the final time. The Fontana track will see a complete overhaul following that race weekend and feature a short track upon return in future seasons.

Castrol will also appear on Keselowski’s machine in the final race of the West Coast swing at Phoenix (March 12). The No. 6 will carry the colors at the spring Talladega race (April 23) where Keselowski leads all active drivers with six wins at the famed Alabama track. Other summer primaries include the Darlington Throwback race (May 14), and a return trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 9).

The lubricant brand will close the year with three primary races in the NASCAR Playoffs on the No. 6 at Bristol (Sept. 16), the Charlotte ROVAL (Oct. 8) and the NASCAR Championship at Phoenix (Nov. 5).

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford will carry the iconic Castrol colors in three races in 2023, first at Richmond Raceway (April 2) – a track where he finished third at in 2022. He will also carry the Castrol banner at Michigan (Aug. 6) and the Indianapolis Road Course (Aug. 13).

Buescher enters his eighth full season of Cup Series competition in 2023, and comes off the best season of his career with 10 top-10 finishes and the memorable win in the Bristol Night Race. Keselowski embarks on his 14th full season in the NCS in 2023 and second as co-owner and driver at RFK.

RFK PR