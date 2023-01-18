Chandler Smith will Attempt to Qualify for Daytona 500 with Partner Quick Tie Products

Kaulig Racing and Chandler Smith will partner with Quick Tie Products, Inc., (Quick Tie) as Smith attempts to qualify for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 in the No. 13 Camaro ZL1. Quick Tie, a proprietary, patented hold down system for high wind and seismic construction has signed on for five races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season, beginning with the pinnacle event in NASCAR.

Smith, 20 years old, finished third in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (CTS) Playoff Standings in 2022 after three wins, nine top fives and 16 top-10 finishes in 23 races. Smith got his feet wet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2022 as well, making three starts and earned one top-ten finish. In the fall of 2022, Smith announced he will compete full-time in the NXS with Kaulig Racing in the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Smith said. “As a kid, you always have the goal of one day racing in the Cup Series. I’m hoping that comes true in this year’s Daytona 500. I’m thankful for Harvel Crumley and Quick Tie for the opportunity to run in multiple Cup races this year, and I’m beyond appreciative in the belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me.”

Following the NCS season opener, Smith will compete in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, the NASCAR All-Star Race, the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in the No. 13 Quick Tie Camaro ZL1.

In addition to their commitment to Smith and the NCS Quick Tie will also serve as a primary sponsor of the No. 16 Chevy Camaro for multiple races during the 2023 NXS season.

“We’re extremely excited about continuing our sponsorship of Chandler,” Quick Tie CEO Harvel Crumley said. “We started sponsoring him when he was eight years old. It has been a great experience over the years seeing him grow and become a very talented driver. Now, we look forward to continuing that experience as he moves up to NASCAR’s Xfinity and Cup Series with Kaulig Racing. All of us here at Quick Tie look forward to being supportive and enthusiastic partners with Chandler, Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and the whole Kaulig organization. We consider it a great privilege to be part of this team for the 2023 racing season!”

“Chris and I knew who we had in Chandler when we brought him into our team fold at the end of last year,” Kaulig Racing Owner Matt Kaulig said. “He made such an splash on the Craftsman Truck Series in the last couple years. We have the utmost confidence in his full-time Xfinity Series run this year, and with Quick Tie, we think he will turn some heads in his Cup Series starts.”

The 2023 Daytona 500 will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. Smith’s first chance to qualify for the race will be during Busch Light Qualifying on Wednesday, February 15, followed by the Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona on Thursday, Feburary 16.

Kaulig Racing PR