Chandler Smith to Attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing

Chandler Smith is preparing for the greatest test in NASCAR - the Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that their new Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith will attempt to compete in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 (2:30 PM ET - FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Smith will pilot the No. 13 for Kaulig with sponsorship from Quick Tie Products as part of a five-race deal.

Smith was announced late last season as the new driver for Kaulig's Xfinity Series program, replacing AJ Allmendinger as he will go full-time in Cup this season as a teammate for Justin Haley.

Should Smith qualify for the 500 through either pole qualifying on Feb. 15 or the Duels on Feb. 16, it will give Matt Kaulig a 3 car lineup with Allmendinger and Haley.

Chandler Smith is coming off a 2022 season where he scored three victories and made it all the way to the Truck Series Championship 4, ultimately coming home with a third-place finish in the points behind eventual series champ and race winner Zane Smith and rising star Ben Rhodes.