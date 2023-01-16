Netspend to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series

Netspend, a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today.

Netspend will be a multi-race partner of RCR, and Busch will drive the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for select races in 2023, including at the event near their Austin, Texas headquarters - the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The race airs live at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

“Both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch are living out their dreams every day, having won multiple championships and some of the most prestigious races in motorsports,” said Kelley Knutson, president of Netspend. "We’re looking forward to seeing the No. 8 Netspend Chevy on race tracks across America and delivering our key marketing and business objectives through this unique platform with the RCR team partnership.”

Netspend's mobile accounts help people manage their money and build a better financial future. For over 20 years, Netspend's modern everyday payment solutions have helped more than 10 million people on their journey to financial freedom — with perks like the ability to shop, pay bills, budget and manage money anytime, anywhere. Learn more about Netspend's mobile accounts at Netspend.com.

“We appreciate Netspend’s technology-focused approach to their business and unique ability to connect people and brands together with innovative payment solutions, which aligns well with Richard Childress Racing’s approach to our industry,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We’d like to welcome Netspend to RCR, and look forward to building brand awareness, engaging strategic partners, driving new business relationships, and introducing even more consumers to Netspend’s broad suite of payment products and technologies.”

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR