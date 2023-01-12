David Ingram to Serve as Crew Chief for Live Fast Motorsports in 2023

Live Fast Motorsports welcomes David Ingram Jr. as Crew Chief for B.J. McLeod and the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"I couldnt be more excited to start this new venture with B.J. (McLeod) as both of us have been in the racing industry for as long as I can remember, and we’ve known each other for over 25 years! In 2016 when B.J. and Jessica (McLeod) started B.J. McLeod Motorsports, we talked about how we would one day be where we are today. I am confident that our strong bond and past driver, and driver-crew chief experience will help us create a solid environment for Live Fast Motorsports,” said Ingram Jr. “I am grateful to work with such an amazing group of guys and drivers who want to bring Live Fast Motorsports to the next level for our owners, sponsors, fans, and of course, for ourselves." Ingram Jr. continued by saying, "I'm also thankful to have Matt’s racing and day-to-day operational knowledge in our corner and cannot wait to start this new racing season!”



Ingram Jr. previously held a dual role, serving as both the Crew Chief for B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 5 car entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as well as the Competition Director for Live Fast Motorsports.



“David brings a tremendous amount of knowledge to our team,” said Matt Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports. “Seeing how focused and determined he is at the race track made this decision a no brainer. As our program continues to elevate, we are very proud to bring in David’s expertise and showcase his leadership qualities and skills.”



David Ingram Jr. will kick off his 2023 NCS season atop the pit box for B.J. McLeod and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro during the February 5 Clash at The LA Coliseum – airing live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

LFM PR