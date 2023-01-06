Ten NASCAR Drivers We Expect to Shine Through 2023

With the new year here, we are getting set for an action-packed season with exciting moments from time to time. Last year was filled with many incredible sporting moments throughout the NASCAR Championship series. As the excitement and adrenaline of playing at online casino now increased due to following the races, we saw some unimaginable moments.

This year, we are expecting more from the drivers, and as we step into the new season, we want to highlight some of the top players we would love to see throughout 2023. The season will be exciting, with some of the best drivers giving us some incredible shows. Undoubtedly, some of these drivers would have learned from their mistakes.

In that case, let’s review some top drivers in NASCAR that will most likely give us a show throughout the year. Undoubtedly, 2023 has the potential to be one of the best years in NASCAR. Also, with how 2022 turned out to be, the drivers will be more jeered up and experienced.

Chase Elliot

Last year, Chase Elliot was one of the favorites to win the championship, and at the start, he was leading the table. However, after a flurry of bad results, he dropped on the table and couldn’t catch up with the eventual winner. We expect him to be ready this year and give us more exciting races because he is certainly one of the best drivers today.

Kyle Larson

This year, many punters and oddsmakers pit Kyle Larson as one of the top favorites to win the championship. Although he didn’t win it last year, he showed promise that he could get close. As a result, we expect to see Larson deliver at the highest level throughout the season. It won’t be easy, but it is a possibility because of his talent and technical abilities.

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin wasn’t much of a show towards the end of last season. However, he is still one of the favorites this year. He ranks third in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, and we could see why. Hamlin is an exciting driver and a joy to watch. Therefore, he is one of the drivers we would be looking forward to seeing in 2023.

Ryan Blaney

We know what Ryan Blaney brings to the show. He is an excellent driver with enough to win the championship. Although he couldn’t win the title, he is certainly one of the best drivers. This year, Blaney would want to make a statement, and as a result, we are in for an incredible ride, making the year excellent for the drivers.

William Byron

Every NASCAR fan knows that with William Byron, there is some sort of excitement to the driver. He is still one of the best drivers in the championship, and undoubtedly, he would have one of the best years in 2023 because we expect that he would have learned from his mistakes in 2022.

Kyle Busch

Without any doubt, 2022 was impressive for Kyle Busch. He was one of the best drivers in the Championship, and at some point, he was close to winning it. This year, we expect him to deliver at a high level because he is an excellent driver that can do magic on the track.

Martin Truex Jr.

This year will be incredible for Martin Truex Jr. He is an incredible player with an excellent experience. Truex Jr. will light up 2023 as he looks forward to winning more races and maybe getting enough points to win the Championship when the season ends.

Joey Logano

After winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Joey Logano has proven that he is a formidable force. The driver has continued to deliver at the highest level and would remain one of the best in the world. Logano going into 2023 as defending champion, will see him deliver his best.

Christopher Bell

We know Christopher Bell is an excellent driver, and he showed glimpses in 2022. Therefore, we believe 2023 will bring more out of Bell. His driving skill is unique, and as a result, he is one of the most entertaining drivers in the championship.

Ross Chastain

Finally, on our list is Ross Chastain. He was one of the most entertaining drivers in 2022. Chastain delivered at a high level and continued to give the best on the track. He is considered one of the best going into 2023, and we would be looking forward to what he brings to the table.