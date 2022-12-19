Who Are The Highest-Paid NASCAR Drivers?

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) welcomes drivers and teams for stock-car racing. It was founded in 1948 to house motor racing from different models and makes. NASCAR remains one of the most popular and followed sports worldwide, which makes it enticing to sponsors.

Concerning this, sponsorship from casinos is becoming common in racing events because they benefit from the exposure received and get celebrity endorsements. Don't be surprised when you find out that Canada's highest payout online casino sponsors both big and small NASCAR racing events. The partnership agreement between online casino sponsors and NASCAR may provide some benefits, which includes the following:

Sponsor have the opportunity to market their brand by printing their logos on racing cars, T-shirts, and the driver’s jersey

It is an excellent way to meet and socialize with new people.

NASCAR enjoy long-term growth and sustainability

It increases fans interest in the sport

NASCAR teams get finances needed for growth

The Canadian government will also benefit from an increase in both sectors' revenues.

It creates new ways and games for fans to bet on sports

Racing is one of the favorite sports for people who bet on sports. For them, it's like the new canadian online casinos for gambling enthusiasts. It is difficult to imagine the feeling of risk and excitement that people experience at such moments. The future of betting and casino sponsorship can be promising if both sectors have a working relationship that benefits them. Betting on a NASCAR race is easy, but who do you think will win the next race? Let’s look at some of the top and highest-paid NASCAR drivers.

Top Five Highest-Paid NASCAR Drivers

NASCAR drivers who earn the most money are generally the best racers who win most races in the Cup series. Check out five of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers below and how much they earn:

1. Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch tops the list of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers. Kyle Thomas Busch was born on May 2, 1985, and he's an American professional stock car racing driver, team owner, and a full-time racer in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2009, Kyle Busch was the NASCAR Nationwide Series champion, 2015 and 2019, Cup Series champion. As of 2022, his salary is $16.9 million, and he has a net worth of $80 million. He was also a former WWE 24/7 champion and has won 60 Cup Series races.

2. Denny Hamlin

James Dennis Alan “Denny” Hamlin was born on November 18, 1980, and he’s an American professional stock car racing driver, team owner, and a full-time racer in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has won 48 Cup Series races, including 2016, 2017, and 2020. His salary as of 2022 is $13.1 million, and he has a net worth of $65 million. Denny is the fourth racer to win the Daytona 500 in consecutive seasons.

3. Kevin Harvick

Kevin Michael Harvick, also known as Happy Harvick and The Closer, is an American professional stock car racing driver born on December 8, 1975. He competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and has won 60 races. He won the 2001 and 2006 Xfinity Series, 2007 Xfinity Series, 2014 Cup Series and Xfinity Series. His salary as of 2022 is $10.9 million, with a net worth of $30 million.

4. Martin Truex, Jr.

Martin Lee Truex Jr. is an American professional stock car racing driver born on June 29, 1980, and competes as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series racer. He was a two-time champion of the Xfinity Series in 2004 and 2005 and the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion. Many members of his family are retired or current NASCAR drivers. His salary as of 2022 is $10.4 million, and a net worth of $30 million. He has won 32 Cup Series races.

5. Brad Keselowski

Bradley Aaron Keselowski was born on February 12, 1984. He is an American professional stock car racing driver, entrepreneur, team owner, and a full-time racer in the NASCAR Cup Series. Brad Keselowski began his racing career in 2004 and is the second of six drivers who won a championship in both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. Bradley's salary as of 2022 is $9.4 million, and a net worth of $45 million. He has won 35 Cup Series races.

As the biggest payout online casinos provide you with the best games, placing your bet right is vital. We have provided you with a list of the top five highest-paid NASCAR drivers who win many races and are worth your bet. All you need is to get your odds right and enjoy your winnings.

Thanks to our expert guest author, Michelle H. Thomas, who highlighted and explained the top and highest-paid NASCAR drivers.