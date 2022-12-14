Columbia Sportswear Expands Partnership with 23XI Racing

23XI Racing announced today a multi-year extension with Columbia Sportswear, which will return as a primary partner with 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace for an increased number of select races on the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD. Columbia has been a valued partner with Wallace for several years and the renewal ensures that more exciting innovations, designs and activations from the brand will continue to be seen on and off the track.

This extended partnership with Wallace and 23XI provides unique ways for Columbia to highlight their innovative spirit to NASCAR fans. Wallace is an avid outdoorsman himself, and especially enjoys fishing, hiking and outdoor photography. He not only wears and tests Columbia’s technical gear in the outdoors, but he also worked closely with Columbia’s team to design a bold new collection of limited-edition apparel and footwear earlier this year.

As Wallace is set to begin his third season at 23XI Racing, he is coming off a career-best year. Wallace raced to a dominant win in September at Kansas Speedway, earned 23XI the team’s first pole award in August at Michigan International Speedway, and posted five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes along with leading a total of 150 laps throughout the season.

“Bubba has been a stellar partner for Columbia and our relationship with NASCAR has been instrumental in extending the Columbia brand within their growing fanbase, many of whom are outdoor enthusiasts,” said Columbia President Joe Boyle. “As a company that is always driving new innovation in the outdoors to keep people comfortable and protected, we often have the opportunity to apply our new technologies to other industries. As we expand on this partnership in the future, we’re looking forward to working closely with Bubba and his crew to help them achieve even greater success.”

“Working with Columbia has been a fantastic match as they share a lot of the same values that I have and that the team supports,” said Wallace. “It’s also been a fun relationship that’s allowed me to spend more time exploring the outdoors and following my passions. I’m honored to have them continue this journey with me and 23XI and look forward to more exciting things to come in 2023.”

“23XI has enjoyed a great partnership with Columbia and we are excited to announce their continued support of Bubba and the No. 23 team,” said 23XI President Steve Lauletta. “As a founding partner with 23XI Racing, Columbia has believed in our team and mission from day one, and the support of such a well-known and well-respected brand has been integral to our success. We’re looking forward to many more seasons with Columbia as part of the 23XI family of partners.”

