Trackhouse Entertainment Group Launches New Brand Development Division

Trackhouse Entertainment Group Founder and Owner Justin Marks today announced the creation of Trackhouse360 a new division of the company dedicated to scaling the Trackhouse brand into creative and compelling original content, non-traditional merchandise and apparel extensions, event promotion, and international expansion.

Sports industry veteran Dean Stoyer will lead Trackhouse360 as its brand strategy officer. The new division has raised seed capital to launch in 2023.

Marks formed the Nashville-based Trackhouse Entertainment Group in 2020 with plans to marry sports, entertainment, and culture. It owns Trackhouse Racing, a two-car NASCAR Cup Series team headquartered in Concord, North Carolina that fields race cars for Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain. The team enjoyed immediate success winning three races and placing both drivers in the top-10 in the 2022 standings in its first year as a multicar team.

He said it is time to take the next step in the development of the Trackhouse brand and develop a closer connection to the sports fan.

“The vision of Trackhouse has always been to build a brand that engages deeply with race fans,” said Marks. “Now that we have established a competitive racing team, it’s time to take the next step in building a business that educates, entertains, and inspires millions of Americans through compelling storytelling and experiences. I can’t think of anyone better than Dean Stoyer to lead the business into the future. His diverse experience, relationships, and vision will be a tremendous asset as we grow Trackhouse into something incredibly special and valuable.”

Dean Stoyer

 

Stoyer owns 30 years of sports industry brand marketing experience, notably with the ESPN X Games as marketing and communications director, Under Armor as vice president of brand communications, 18 years with Nike as global communications senior director, and the last three years with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury as chief marketing and communications officer.

“I am honored to join the Trackhouse organization,” said Stoyer who will work out of Trackhouse Entertainment Group’s Nashville offices. “I want to help Justin realize his vision of expanding Trackhouse into a globally recognized brand. We will continue to establish the goals of Trackhouse and diligently pursue opportunities which further the vision. I can’t wait to get started on this journey.” 

Marks, who partnered with international music star Pitbull in 2021, laid out the vision of Trackhouse360 that he said has obtained seed financing to build the business. 

“There are millions of passionate NASCAR fans, even more fans of auto racing, and even more when you broaden it to include our general love for cars and speed. Within those circles there are endless amounts of rich stories waiting to be told. We're taking this next year to establish the Trackhouse brand and the stories that encircle it. The bigger picture is to develop a digital media and content house under the Trackhouse umbrella that is set up to bring more stories to life and pull on the industry at-large for the fans and our partners, as well as support Dean’s efforts around non-traditional merchandise and apparel, event promotion and international expansion.” 

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

