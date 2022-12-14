Trackhouse Entertainment Group Launches New Brand Development Division

Sports industry veteran Dean Stoyer will lead Trackhouse360 as its brand strategy officer. The new division has raised seed capital to launch in 2023.

Marks formed the Nashville-based Trackhouse Entertainment Group in 2020 with plans to marry sports, entertainment, and culture. It owns Trackhouse Racing, a two-car NASCAR Cup Series team headquartered in Concord, North Carolina that fields race cars for Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain. The team enjoyed immediate success winning three races and placing both drivers in the top-10 in the 2022 standings in its first year as a multicar team.

He said it is time to take the next step in the development of the Trackhouse brand and develop a closer connection to the sports fan.

“The vision of Trackhouse has always been to build a brand that engages deeply with race fans,” said Marks. “Now that we have established a competitive racing team, it’s time to take the next step in building a business that educates, entertains, and inspires millions of Americans through compelling storytelling and experiences. I can’t think of anyone better than Dean Stoyer to lead the business into the future. His diverse experience, relationships, and vision will be a tremendous asset as we grow Trackhouse into something incredibly special and valuable.”