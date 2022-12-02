Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks named 2022 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award

Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks is the winner of the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award, the NMPA announced Thursday.

Presented annually since 1958, the award, named in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers, recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing. Each year, the NMPA Myers Brothers Award winner is selected by a vote of the NMPA membership.

Marks founded Trackhouse Racing in 2021 and expanded his operation in 2022 by sending shockwaves through the industry by buying Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR operation. It allowed Marks to make his operation fully independent and field two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

On the racetrack, Trackhouse Racing won three races in 2022 and competed for the championship with Chastain. Chastain finished a career-high second in the championship standings.

Marks field a third car in a one-off race for Kimi Raikkonen over the simmer at Watkins Glen, a venture he titled PROJECT91. The program will continue to give NASCAR opportunities to more international race car drivers in the future.

Off the racetrack, Marks and Trackhouse have embraced being a brand that goes racing. Pop superstar Armando “Pitbull” Perez invested in the team, and the organization is always looking for ways to disrupt the motors sports space while investing in its future.

In the future, as Trackhouse Racing continues to succeed in NASCAR, Marks also has an eye on the organization making a presence in other racing arenas.

Myers Brothers Award Winners

2021, Bob Jenkins; 2020, Jimmie Johnson; 2019, Darrell Waltrip; 2018, Jim France; 2017, Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex; 2016, Betty Jane France; 2015, Darlington Raceway; 2014, Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2013, Tony Stewart; 2012, Jeff Gordon; 2011, Drs. Joseph and Rose Mattioli; 2010, Jim Hunter; 2009, Barney Hall; 2008, T. Taylor Warren;

2007, Bill France Jr.; 2006, Benny Parsons; 2005, Rusty Wallace; 2004, Kyle and Patti Petty; 2003, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 2002, Mike Helton; 2001, Dale Earnhardt; 2000, Kyle Petty; 1999, Junie Donlavey; 1998, T. Wayne Robertson; 1997, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1996, Rick Hendrick; 1995, TNN: The Nashville Network;

1994, Brickyard 400/Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 1993, Goody’s Manufacturing Co.; 1992, Richard and Lynda Petty; 1991, Harry Gant; 1990. Dick Beaty; 1989, Bill France Jr.; 1988 Richmond International Raceway; 1987, ESPN; 1986, Hayride 500; 1985, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1984, Charlotte Motor Speedway;

1983, CBS-TV; 1982, MRN; 1981, Junior Johnson; 1980, STP and Champion Spark Plug Co.; 1979, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1978, Busch Beer; 1977, First National City Travelers Checks; 1976, Junior Johnson; 1975, Bill France Sr.; 1974, H. Clay Earles; 1973, Wood Brothers;

1972, Winston Cigarettes; 1971, Richard Petty; 1970, Richard Howard; 1969, David Pearson; 1968, Wood Brothers; 1967, Richard Petty; 1966, Norris Friel; 1965, Ned Jarrett; 1964, Richard Petty; 1963, Marvin Panch; 1962, Hank Schoolfield; 1961, Ned Jarrett; 1960, Russ Catlin; 1959, Lee Petty; 1958, Bob Colvin.

NMPA PR