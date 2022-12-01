LFM to Compete in 2023 Under Chevrolet Racing Banner

Live Fast Motorsports is joining the Chevrolet family in 2023. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team will campaign the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series.

Live Fast Motorsports is an American professional stock car racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is owned by BJ McLeod, Matt Tifft and Joe Falk. Jessica McLeod, BJ McLeod’s wife, is CEO. The team currently fields the No. 78 Ford Mustang for driver/owner McLeod and other drivers.

“Our team is excited to make this transition to Chevrolet,” said BJ McLeod, co-owner/driver of Live Fast Motorsports. “Chevrolet Camaros have proven great success on the track and Live Fast Motorsports is looking forward to becoming a part of this advance.”

“We’re looking forward to racing for Chevrolet, the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR,” said Matt Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports. “We’ll also be getting engine support from ECR engines, and we know our program will benefit from their technologies and power under the hood.”

Live Fast Motorsports will join the successful history of ECR, which will provide engine rebuild services for Live Fast’s engines for the balance of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

LFM PR