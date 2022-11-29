RFK Racing Scores Record Year with 2022 MarCom Awards

As NASCAR celebrates its annual awards week, RFK Racing has announced the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP) has once again recognized the team for its excellence in the field of marketing and communication, honoring the team’s creativity, ingenuity and hard work over the past year with multiple awards across several disciplines in 2022.

RFK was awarded 11 Platinum Awards and five Gold Awards for its 2022 efforts, including collaborative work with and on behalf of primary partners Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Fastenal, King’s Hawaiian, Violet Defense and Kohler Generators. The MarCom Awards receives over 6500 entries, with only 18 percent being awarded with the Platinum Award and 22 percent Gold. RFK has been awarded 30 Platinum MarCom Awards since 2011.

“We are very proud to have been recognized to this level by the AMCP and the MarCom Awards,” said the team’s vice president of marketing and communications Kevin Woods. “We have a wonderful team of creative, hardworking and passionate people here at RFK and that shows in both the effort and the end results.

“At the same time, we have a dynamic group of partners that share a common passion and creative spark and trust our team in helping to maximize our partnerships through various marketing and communications platforms,” added Woods.

This season marked a banner year for the RFK Marketing team, who brought home multiple platinum honors from the Hermes, dotCOMM and MarCom awards.

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers.

2022 RFK MarCom Awards

Platinum Awards

Fifth Third Bank Fight to End Hunger – Corporate Social Responsibility

King’s Hawaiian Slider Sunday – Social Ad Campaign

Kohler Generators Season Launch – Integrated Marketing

Castrol Sustainability 2022 – Corporate Social Responsibility

Violet Defense Content Series – Social Branding Campaign

Socios Throwback Weekend – Social Media Campaign

“Christopher” Buescher – Publicity Campaign

Lebron James Family Foundation – Corporate Social Responsibility

RFK Rebrand – Branding Refresh

ASMR – Viral Marketing Campaign

RFK Racing LinkedIn Page – LinkedIn Site

Gold Awards

King’s Hawaiian Partnership Announcement – Communication Plan

RFK Truckin’ (Navistar) – Social Media Campaign

Violet vs. Violet Campaign – Social Campaign

Kohler Generators Weekly Post – Social Ad Campaign

RFK Tune-In Graphics – Web Graphics

Honorable Mention

6 Days in Daytona – Video/Film Documentary

Fastenal’s Got Your Back – Social Campaign

RFK Racing PR