Ty Gibbs To Compete in NASCAR Cup Series in 2023

Ty Gibbs will compete full time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD.

Gibbs won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity title with seven wins and 23 top-10 finishes. In just 51 career Xfinity starts, he’s won 11 races (21 percent), scored 33 top-10 finishes (64 percent) and led 1,234 laps. He also won the 2021 ARCA Menard Series championship.

Chris Gayle, who served as crew chief during his NASCAR Xfinity Championship season, will move with Gibbs to serve as crew chief in the Cup Series.

JGR intends to utilize the No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series in future years.

JGR PR