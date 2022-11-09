NBC Sports Announces 2023 Nascar Telecast Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network

NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2023 season. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network -- NBC Sports’ most on the network since its previous NASCAR agreement in 2006 -- a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2023.

The much-anticipated inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET will be presented the week after the 2023 Cup Series schedule begins from Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Highlighted by the most Cup Series races on NBC in 17 years, USA Network’s second season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, and Peacock continuing to simulstream select Cup and Xfinity Series races, we anticipate another strong NASCAR season in 2023 across our diverse array of platforms,” said Justin Byczek, SVP Programming and Rights Management, NBC Sports. “The inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race will be a special event and boost excitement before we build momentum for the final six Playoff races airing on NBC culminating in a Champion being crowned in Phoenix.”

Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:

The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will again be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 1; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte ROVAL (Oct. 8; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 5; 3 p.m. ET);

The Cup Series regular-season finale will air in primetime on NBC for the fourth consecutive season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET;

USA Network enters its second season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2023. Xfinity Series racing will begin from Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET. This past season, six Cup Series races on USA Network delivered year-over-year viewership gains versus NBCSN races in 2021 and USA Network was also the most-watched cable network on television for seven races;

NBC will broadcast the Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET, marking the fourth consecutive year of the NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader at IMS on NBC;

Peacock continues to lead in live sports, once again simulstreaming three Cup Series and four Xfinity Series races throughout the season. Details around the races to be presented on Peacock will be announced in the future.

“Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with our broadcast partners, tracks, teams, drivers, and industry stakeholders to deliver some of the most bold and innovative schedules in NASCAR’s history – 2023 is no exception,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions. “We will always look for opportunities to expand the distribution of our world-class racing product to NASCAR’s loyal fanbase – by adding more broadcast and primetime races in 2023, our media partners are continuing their commitment to reach as many viewers as possible through their network platforms. This commitment was on full display in 2022, with a 4% year-over-year viewership increase for the NASCAR Cup Series and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2023.”

This past Sunday’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., delivered the most-watched title race since 2019 and the most-streamed Cup Series race in NBC Sports history , averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 3.355 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. Click here for more details.

Below are NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:

NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA 3 p.m. Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3 p.m. Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC 7 p.m. Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA 6 p.m. Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 8 Charlotte ROVAL NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC 3 p.m. NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2 Darlington USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9 Kansas NBC 3 p.m. Friday, September 15 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7 Charlotte ROVAL USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, October 28 Martinsville USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4 Phoenix USA 7 p.m.

*subject to change

