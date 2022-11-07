Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet Start: 16th Stage 1 Finish: 10th Stage 2 Finish: 8th Finish: 5th "I’m proud of everybody. We fought really loose all day, but Bruce (Schlicker) and the guys just kept making adjustments to make it better. In the end, we were able to make the best out of it. It was a really tough day, but I liked the way we ended the season. This was a great representation of what we have done all year. We didn’t have the fastest car, but we were able to maximize the day and get a top five to end the year." - AJ Allmendinger