Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We rebounded there at the end, our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season, we had a lot of memories made this season and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. Onto what’s next for me.”