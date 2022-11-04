Richard Childress Racing Enhances Business Operations with Executive-Level Promotions and New Hires

Richard Childress Racing announced this week several key executive-level appointments and new hires within its front office staff designed to strengthen the organization’s marketing operations.

Jennifer White has been promoted to sr. vice president of communications and partnership marketing, where she will continue to lead the organization’s partnership marketing, communications, content and licensing departments. White, currently in her 14th year with RCR, first joined the organization in 2009 as director of licensing. During her tenure with RCR, White became a trail blazer as the first female to hold the title of vice president within the company. She has been instrumental in the growth and cultivation of several Fortune-500 partner relationships through a strategic approach to partnership measurement. White will continue to report directly to RCR president Torrey Galida.

Jackie Franzil Kargel has been promoted to vice president of communications and partnership engagement, a newly-created role designed to bolster the organization’s internal and external public relations and lead strategic organizational projects. Franzil will continue to oversee the department that provides at-track communications support for RCR’s drivers and corporate partners. She was pivotal in the launch and day-to-day management of the Carolina Cowboys in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, as well as the development and creation of several exclusive video projects, reality shows and documentaries featuring RCR, its partners and its drivers.

As part of an overall restructuring, RCR has hired long-time motorsports professional Ryan Barry to oversee the continued development of the organization’s partnership marketing department as vice president of partnership marketing. In his new role, Barry will provide leadership across strategic initiatives and day-to-day account management of key partner accounts, leading a team of talented partnership marketing managers. Barry joins RCR with a wealth of team partnership marketing leadership experience, public relations experience, and motorsports experience.

Lauren Street has been appointed as sr. director of marketing and business operations, a cross-functional role designed to maximize partnership ROI and foster inter-departmental collaboration. She will also oversee marketing direction for the RCR brand, marketing services and branded merchandise. Street first joined RCR in 2011 as a partnership marketing manager and has contributed to several areas of the company, most recently leading the content and digital media team.

Jimmy White has been promoted to senior manager of communications. White joined RCR in January 2022 with nearly 30 years of experience in the NASCAR industry, which he has used to help build successful communications programs for drivers and partners in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series at RCR. He also serves as a trusted communications advisor to RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress.

“These executive-level promotions strengthen Richard Childress Racing’s overall marketing and communications operations and set our organization up for long term success,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “With the leadership of Jennifer White, we have built an outstanding, experienced team. We are committed to providing the highest level of service to our partners, and I am extremely proud of Jennifer, Jackie Franzil Kargel, Lauren Street, Jimmy White and the entire team for their partner-driven focus and dedication to RCR. I am also very happy to welcome Ryan Barry to the team.”

